Forever Home: Baxter

One year old Baxter is a Hound mix at the Central Vermont Humane Society.

He loves people, is extremely smart and very trainable. Baxter is currently working on his jumping by using a leash and a crate.

He arrived at the shelter after his family realized they didn’t have the time to care for a young, active dog.

His idea home is one without little kids and with a family who can handle a large dog, especially when going on walks.

A good manners training class is included in his adoption fee.