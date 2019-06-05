Forever Home: Baxter

Forever Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One year old Baxter is a Hound mix at the Central Vermont Humane Society.

He loves people, is extremely smart and very trainable. Baxter is currently working on his jumping by using a leash and a crate. 

He arrived at the shelter after his family realized they didn’t have the time to care for a young, active dog.

His idea home is one without little kids and with a family who can handle a large dog, especially when going on walks. 

A good manners training class is included in his adoption fee. To learn more about taking Baxter home, click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog