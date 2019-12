Erin Alamed with the Humane Society of Chittenden County introduces us to Bruno.

He is a 83 pound pitbull mix.

Bruno is a sucker for treats and loves being around other people. He doesn’t do well with dogs.

Bruno has been exposed to cats and might do well with proper introduction.

Bruno has been with multiple families and Erin says it’s about time he finds that permanent, loving home.

If you think you’re the right person to give Bruno the forever home he deserves, visit HSCC’s website here.