Meet Charlie the Beagle at the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford!

He is seven years old and described as being a happy-go-lucky guy. He loves to cuddle and go on walks too.

Charlie stayed with another family after his owner died but it didn’t work out. Charlie is looking for a place he can call home and someone he can give kisses to on a daily basis.

Learn more about this handome guy by visiting his page.