We are calling Dabo a gentle giant. This 3 year old has been at All Breed Rescue in Williston for a few months now.

Dabo came from South Carolina and is looking for a home where he can play tug-of-war. He LOVES people and does well with female dogs, cats though are an unknown. As for kids, Dabo prefers older ones since he is quite large (almost 70 pounds).

If you are interested in giving Dabo the home he deserves, visit All Breed Rescue’s website.