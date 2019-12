At 12 years old, Elsa is as spunky as ever.

She came to the shelter after her mom and dad had a baby and Elsa stopped using the litter-box. Elsa gets along well with other cats and has a very calm personality that would make her a good candidate for a home with kids and dogs.

Elsa is a fan of hide ‘n seek and will do well in a quiet home.

To learn more about Elsa, click here.