Foxy is an 8-year-old pit bull terrier mix with the energy of a 2-year-old.

She came to Vermont from South Carolina with her puppies which have all been adopted out. She absolutely loves treats, tennis balls and giving kisses.

Foxy is best in a home with older kids and doesn’t do well with cats or others dogs, since she likes to be the center of attention.

If you want to take Foxy home, visit All Breed Rescue’s website here.