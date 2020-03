Ichabod arrived at the Tri-Lakes Humane Society as a stray and was scared and testy with staff but has since adopted to the shelter ways. He is around 1-2 years old and is a huge fan of catnip and even junk food…his favorite is barbecue chips.

Ichabod is looking for an active home with older kids who can understand his ways and keep him moving during playtime.

For more information on Ichabod, click here.