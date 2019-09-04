Forever Home: Janie, Pretty Baby and Gravy

In this weeks live Forever Home segment, we introduce you to three animals in need at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Janie is a two-year-old domestic short-hair that arrived at the shelter in July. She is a bit shy but is super loving. She loves to hang out on the couch and is very independent. Janie was found as a stray and has no experience living with cats or dogs

Pretty Baby is a seven-year-old who arrived at the shelter in August because he owner could not care for her. She has no history with cats or dogs but has a lot of love to give. She is a huge fan of treats.

Gravy is a six-year-old pup who arrived at the shelter in July because her owner could no loner care for her. This sweet girl will win you over with her snuggles and snorts. Gravy has mixed history with other dogs and she would like a home without other cats. Good news, she has been around kids and does really well.

For more information on any of these animals, reach out to the HSCC here.