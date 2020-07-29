Forever Home: King’s Plea for Help

This week’s Forever Home is a little different. It’s about a sweet boy who will one day be looking for his forever family but for right now, he’s facing a long road to recovery after a very rough start in life as a neglected stray. And the shelter who saved him, Rutland County Humane Society, is asking for help with his massive makeover.

When 10 month-old King first arrived at the shelter his less than noble upbringing was painfully obvious. Riddled with a skin condition and struggling thanks to a serious leg injury, shelter staff couldn’t believe their eyes.

“So as he came in we were like oh my gosh. He had mange, he had so little hair. He was greasy. His foot was messed up,” said Executive Director Beth Saradarian.

The mange is long gone and not only is his new fur coat nice and shiny, King’s true personality is also shining through. But his greatest challenges still to come.

“It looks like it was probably a fracture at some point that had healed, obviously, incorrectly…it’s kinda hard to look at…your heart just goes out to him,” Saradarian said.

Not only is there an old fracture to fix, but King’s elbow is also out of alignment and he has heartworm. The shelter is 100 percent committed to getting him healthy, but it’s going to cost a king’s ransom.

“There’s daily food medications and he ‘s on pain meds. He’s on meds for the heartworm. Then once we go through all the treatment and the surgery. The vets have been fabulous with donating things and being very generous with the surgery. But it still adds up and we are expecting that his bills will be about $8,500 dollars,” she said.

The shelter has set up a gofundme page, complete with photos of King’s transformation. They say his surgery comes with 8 weeks of recovery and his heartworm treatment requires rest and quiet as well.

When he is ready to find his new royal family, dog siblings are ok and he’ll need an active lifestyle. His new people will also have to understand early on that he’s still going to be recovering from his leg surgery. So even though he’ll go through the 8 weeks of recovery it’s still going to be a gradual increase until he can go hiking or running. But most of all, his rescuers want him to finally find the happy ending he so richly deserves.

“He’s really sweet lovely outgoing. going to be part of the family. Not just curl up on the couch and snooze the day away. I think he’s gonna be an active outgoing friendly guy,” Saradarian said.

If you’d like to donate to King’s care, click here.