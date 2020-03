A sweet and sassy senior cat, 14-year-old Klutzy is looking for a quiet home with no other animals. She wants to be the sole companion to her new family. She was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism which causes her to lose weight. The only upkeep she needs is a pill to be crushed in her food. Easy!

She is mellow and loves soft pets on the head.