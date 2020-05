In this week’s Forever Home, the Humane Society of Chittenden County introduces us to Leonard…also known as Big Lenny!

He’s a big snuggler, loves butt scratches, cheese snacks, and wants your full attention. He would do well in a home with older kids, but no other dogs. This seven year old boy needs a good home. Can you give him just what he needs? Reach out to the HSCC to set up a time to meet Big Lenny!