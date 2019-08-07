Forever Home: Leppy

Leppy, AKA, Leprechaun is a 7-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He has been at Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans for over a year.

The manager of the shelter, Michelle Graham says his long stay could be because of his breed. She said black Pit Bull’s are one of the hardest animals to adopt because of their classic Pit Bull look.

Leppy had a tough life before coming to the shelter. He was originally a stray found with a chain bolted around his neck and suffering from frostbite due to a lack of shelter. Michelle says he has come so far, he loves to play tag and give kisses.

If you are interested in giving him the life he deserves, click here.