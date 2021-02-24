Forever Home: Let Fernando hop into your heart

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County where Dana Casullo introduces us to one animal that will hop right into your heart.

Fernando is a five year old rabbit. He has the entire room to himself and loves to re-decorate.

“He likes his room a certain way, he is particular too he likes certain things in certain places so he will move them if you put them in different areas,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

When you are around him make sure you watch out for your shoe laces.

“He loves food and snacks, he loves to chew on different things, he does love to just lay down and chill, he definitely is a very chill rabbit,” Alamed said.

Fernando is neutered and is about eight to ten pounds. He doesn’t like to be picked up, but he loves to be pet.

“He loves to greet people as soon as people come into his room he hops right up to them and definitely wants attention,” Alamed said.

He loves to eat timothy hay and many other things.

“He gets a cup of lettuce or greens and herbs in the morning and a cup in the afternoon with a pepper piece and a carrot piece,” Alamed said.

He is looking for a home that will provide him with lots of attention.

“He is very friendly he loves to come up to people and have them pet him,” Alamed said.

He has been at the Humane Society for over a month. They aren’t sure how Fernando does around other rabbits, but will offer advice if you do have others.

“So we definitely will give people some tips and tricks to make that more of a successful meet and greet,” Alamed said.

And Fernando, all he needs is a new home that will provide him with lots of love.