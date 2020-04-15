Forever Home: Louie

In this week’s Forever Home we spoke with Amanda from All Breed Rescue. She introduced us to Louie, a sweet boy with a big heart. He’s looking for a home that can give him lots of attention and love. He can keep himself busy by playing with his favorite toys, but more than anything he just wants to play with YOU!

Louie can live in a home with other dogs, but probably should stay away from cats because of his high energy.

If you think you can give this boy a forever home, check out All Breed Rescue‘s website for more information.