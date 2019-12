In this week’s ‘Forever Home,’ we visited Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society in Middlebury where we met Maple.

She is a purebred Coonhound who arrived at the shelter a few months ago after spending the first year of her life outside.

Maple loves treats, the outdoors, and cuddling.

If you think she’s perfect for your family, make sure to reach out to Homeward Bound and adopt her today!

