Marge and Homer lived in the same house which is why the shelter would like to see them go together but it isn’t required.

When they arrived, Marge, 18, had a thyroid condition which is easy to treat. A combination of medication and wet food has her up three pounds from four to now seven pounds.

Homer, 12, is a big boy with quite the appetite. He loves to cuddle and be around you.

For more information on both animals, click here.