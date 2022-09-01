In this week’s Forever Home we head to the North Country Animal League in Morrisville where Local 44’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a ten month old pup named Cory.

Cory is an affectionate and intelligent teen who enjoys taking walks with friends and playing with his toys. He especially loves his favorite red chew toy that he often carries with him on his walks.

Cory’s adoption process was paused for a number of months because he was one of a handful of dogs at ncal who tested positive for canine distemper virus this spring. Cory was impacted the most from the effects of the virus and experienced a seizure in may and has been on an anti-seizure medication since then.

While the virus has cleared, Corey is still taking medication for seizure activity. This may or may not be a lifelong condition for him, and his adopter should consult with their veterinarian for continued guidance on Corey’s future care.