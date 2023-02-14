In this week’s Forever Home, Skytracker Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko visits the Humane Society of Chittenden County to introduce us to Crayola & Josephine.

They are a pair of one-year-old cats. They were abandoned in an apartment with their other siblings. While Crayola & Josephine are featured together, they don’t need to go home together. They have different personalities, but they get along well together and do well with other cats. They are both a little timid but Crayola is a bit more outgoing. Josephine will need a little more time to get settled.