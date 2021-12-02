Forever Home: Meet Leon!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans, to meet a chatty cat named Leon. He loves people and would make the purfect best friend for a young child.

Leon is five-years-old. He came to the shelter as a local stray. He was very skinny and always hungry, so the shelter had to help get some weight on him.

Leon loves kids, if he had a four year old that he could play with, he would be so happy. He is not a fan of the other four legged friends, he would prefer to be the only one.

Leon is fun, loves to play and loves treats. He would need a home that would give him lots of attention. He just wants to snuggle with you and be right where you are. Leon would make a really good companion for someone who wants a dog, but who maybe can’t have a dog. He would also be a good first pet for someone.

If you are interested in Leon contact the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.