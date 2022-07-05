In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Addison County Humane Society, Homeward Bound to meet Little Miss, she has been waiting to find a loving home since October 2021.

This 6 year-old puffball purrs like it’s her life mission! She is full of love for people, toys, fishy fancy feast, and catnip. She is super soft and staff say she is a “bundle of love and joy.”

Little Miss loves to play and has spurts of energy that make her lots of fun to be around. Her favorite pastimes at the shelter are chasing balls and watching nature videos. Most cats get “puffy” when they are angry, but this sweet gal puffs up when she’s happy! Little Miss is FIV+ and does not want to live with other cats or dogs.

If you are interested in Little Miss you can find her here.