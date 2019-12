In this week’s Forever Home, we visited Homeward Bound in Middlebury where we met, Odin, a 3-year-old great dane.

Odin weighs over 100 pounds and loves food and people.

If you are interested in Odin, or another animal at Homeward Bound, visit their website here.

Other pets who are in need of forever homes are available on mychamplainvalley.com.