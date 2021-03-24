Forever Home: Meet Pauli!

In this week’s Forever Home we head back over to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where Dana Casullo introduces us to a nine-year-old cat named Pauli. He loves to be held and would make the perfect lap cat. Pauli has lived many lives, but now he is now looking for his Forever Home.

Pauli came to the human society in early March.

“As you can see he is quite a relaxed boy, even though he is nine he has a lot of years left on him, cats can live for a very long time,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

Alamed said she’s heard of cats living up to 25-years-old.

“But as you can see he is very affectionate he is the best probably lap cat, like your legit lap cat you can get, so if anybody wants a nice lap warmer he would be a perfect fit,” Alamed said.

Pauli came to the human society because he wasn’t loving the dogs that he lived with. He loves attention from humans, especially when they rub his belly.

“A lot of cats don’t love it, and if they do let you touch their belly they are quick to react and say no thank you,” Alamed said. “Maybe after one pet, but he actually will roll over on his back for people and let you rub his belly.”

The perfect home for Pauli would be with a young couple or with someone that is interested in getting a cat for the first time.

“He is calm and collected,” Alamed said. “He is easy going, expect really not loving having the canine friends around, he has done well with other cats”

Pauli has a beautiful coat and piercing green eyes. Alamed said he might need to lose a few pounds.

“He probably could use a little bit of a weight loss plan,” Alamed said. “He could probably lose a couple pounds to get to a healthier weight, but all in all he is a really really nice cat.”