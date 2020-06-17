Forever Home: Meet Uncle Pete & Cotton

One is clearly a little more feisty than the other, but both are definitely looking for love.

Uncle Pete and Cotton’s future family should be patient and allow them to adjust, especially Uncle Pete. Cotton will adapt well wherever she goes. Uncle Pete will be a little slower to come out, to play, and explore on his terms. Over time they should definitely be fine and be very outgoing.

A home with older children would be best for this adorable duo, and no dogs or other cats. You’ll have all the feline you need with these two, who will each show you their love in their own way.

“otton can be picked up and carried around. Uncle Pete does not like to be picked up. He likes pets but not so much being carried around. He will come up in your lap on his own terms when you are seated and take some pets. He’ll be a good bingewatching partner.

Both Cotton and Uncle Pete are hoping for an indoor-only lifestyle, especially since Cotton is declawed in the front and can’t defend herself. If you can give them the safe and loving home they deserve, you can meet them at Homeward Bound Rescue. Right now, the rescue is doing adoptions by appointment only. You can reach them at 802-388-1100.