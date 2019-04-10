Forever Home: Moses

Moses is a sweet six-year-old at the Rutland County Humane Society.

The Exective Director at the shelter, Beth Saradarian, said he has a problem with his esophagus where food doesn’t go to his stomach as quickly as it should.

To fix the problem, a chair was built which allows Moses to stand upright so the food can go straight to his stomach. He has to sit in the chair three times a day for about 15 minutes each.

Moses is a very active boy who loves to play with his toys and go for walks.

He has no experience with kids, cats, or other dogs but his personality makes it easy for him to get along with anyone.

If you are interested in taking him home, reach out to the Rutland County Humane Society.