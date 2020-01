A three months old, Olaf is the ball of energy one would expect in a puppy. Like his TV counterpart, he loves warm hugs and will say hi to anyone.

Olaf arrived at a ‘A Canine Gem’ from South Carolina after being found in a box with five litter mates. He is looking for an active home with a fenced in yard and a family that can check on him often. He will need to be neutered at 10 months old.

For more information on Olaf or to meet him in person, click here.