We recently have expanded our ‘Forever Home’ family and are now featuring adoptable pets from Queen City Cats. The first feline friend up for adoption is Pepper! Pepper is a little anxious but after seven months in her foster home, she has really exhibited how comfortable Pepper can be when she finds her person. Peppy Pepper would do best in a quieter home with seniors, single couples, and/or those without another pet. Pepper has a perfect tuxedo-like coat, a cute, white underbelly, and beautiful black eyes. Pepper is very treat motivated and extremely smart. She has mastered her food puzzle and is ready to take her talents straight into your ‘Forever Home’. If you would like more information about how to adopt Pepper, you can visit Queen City Cats website. Let’s do right by this sweet girl and find Pepper a loving, ‘Forever Home’.