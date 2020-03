True to her nature, Poppy the Coonhound has a knack for using her nose, in fact, sniffing around is her favorite thing to do. At two years old, Poppy is looking for an active family that can get outside and also one who is willing to continue her training. She is currently working on bettering her manners given that she’s still a “toddler.”

Poppy is happy, outgoing, loves people, and prefers a home with no other pets.

If you want to meet Poppy, click here.