In this weeks ‘Forever Home,’ we traveled to Central Vermont Humane Society where we met 3-year-old Pushkin.

His breed is unknown but previous owners believed he might have some Great Pyrenees in him which gives him that beautiful white coat.

He has a calm personality but loves being active and going for walks and hikes.

If you want to make Pushkin yours, visit his page here or call CVHS at 802-476-3811.