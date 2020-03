Six year old Quin loves to run and play outside and enjoys going for hikes and playing fetch with her tennis ball. She also LOVES to go swimming.

As a young puppy, Quin was isolated to a bedroom by her owners, so she did not get to meet many people or go outdoors for walks. Because of this, it takes her along time to warm up to people. She needs a family she can trust and be patient along the way.

For more information on Quin, click here.