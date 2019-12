Five year old Rom is the silliest and sweetest German Shepherd you will meet.

He was left at a shelter in North Carolina with another German Shepherd. The two were used a breeding pair. It was then that fleas started to become a problem. Rom’s coat still has rough patches but overall his fur has grown back.

He is described as a low anxiety dog who is overall just a good boy.

You can meet Rom at the North Country Animal League. Click here to learn more about him.