Roscoe is a 5-year-old Hound mix who is in love with being outdoors.

He has been at Homeward Bound since March and is in desperate need of a home. Hannah Manley, the Executive Director, says Roscoe is deteriorating.

While Roscoe is looking for a forever home, he could also benefit from being in a foster home as well.

Roscoe is a very active boy and loves everything and everyone.

If you are interested in learning more about him, click here.