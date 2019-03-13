Forever Home: Royal and Luigi

In this weeks Forever Home we travel to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, we meet Royal who recently found his forever home and Luigi still looking for that perfect match.

Royal is a one year old pup who needs lots of love and a lot of action, but he also loves being a couch potato too. Royal was adopted by his forever family on March 8th.

And then there is seven year old Luigi who is still on the search for his forever home. The best home for Luigi is a home with older kids or no kids at all. He is also in need of an active family to maintain a healthy lifestyle.