Shayla is 2 years old, 46 pounds, and on the quieter and timid side. She does well with other dogs and would prefer calmer ones over higher energy pups.

Shayla loves attention from kids and is house and crate trained. She does have a prey drive toward the cats so she needs to go into a cat-free home. Shayla has been in foster care since August through Passion 4 Paws and is ready for her forever home.

For more information on Shayla, click here.