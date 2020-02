At three years old, Stitch is not only young, but feisty. If you rub her the right way, she can be your best friend and generally loves people.

She is looking for a quiet home with a mature couple or a couple looking for their first pet, however, other cats in the home are a no. Butt scratches are also a no, she prefers you keep your hands where she can see them.

For more information on Stitch, click here.