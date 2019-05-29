Forever Home: Tang and Bamboo

Tang and Bamboo are 6-year-old Beagle Hound mixes at the Central Vermont Humane Society. They are a brother and sister team looking to go into the same home. 

Both dogs are healthy, they love attention, are very social and will benefit from a home with an active lifestyle.

They’ve been around children, but Tang tends to jump on small children and Bamboo is nervous about kids. 

A Good Manners training class is included in their adoption fee, which is $500.00 for the pair.

To learn more about Tang and Bamboo, visit the Central Vermont Humane Society’s website

