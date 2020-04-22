Forever Home: Tequila

In this week’s Forever Home All Breed Rescue introduces us to an island girl! Tequila, also known as Tiki, came from the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Katrina. She’s been with them since 2017 and needs a loving, dependable home.

Tiki needs a home by herself- so no other dogs or cats. She loves to play, but sometimes doesn’t know just how strong she is. A home with older children would be best.

All Breed Rescue says Tiki needs training, but is very smart. If you’re interested in meeting Tequila, contact All Breed Rescue to set up a time to meet her.