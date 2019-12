Toby is a two year old Boxer mix weighing in at 62 pounds.

He originally came from West Virginia as a puppy. He has grown to be social and playful and LOVES treats.

Toby knows how to sit and lie down and he’s working on learning to shake. He is full of energy but also enjoys a good snuggle. His temperament also makes him great with kids too.

He is looking for an active family to go on walks and hike with. To learn more about Toby, click here.