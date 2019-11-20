Forever Home: Tyson

Tyson comes from a severe neglect case from the Northeast Kingdom. He and multiple other dogs and cats were left in a home without resources to fend for themselves.

He was rescued by a local organization and sent to Homeward Bound where Emily Lewis, dog trainer and his temporary owner, met him. She nurtured him back to health and has trained him this past year.

Tyson, now 3, needs a home with a lot of love and patience and one that is active. The family will also need to keep up working with Lewis for training which is free for life.

You can meet Tyson at Comfort Hill Kennel.