Libby Sandberg from All Breed Rescue introduces us to Willow, the Akita.

She likes to go on walks, is very high energy and playful. Libby says Willow is best in a home with no small kids, cats or other dogs.

Willow is almost two years old. She has been at the shelter since December but you can change that. For more information on Willow or to take her home, click here.