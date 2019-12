Willy is described as being a very relaxed cat who is also independent.

He isn’t a cuddly-cat but does like people and does well with kids and other felines. He isn’t very active so his new family will need to watch his food intake.

Willy would be best in a family just like him — laid back and quiet. He always loves a family who has catnip and his favorite toys.

If you are interested in meeting Willy, click here.