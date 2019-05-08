Forever Home: Woods and Samantha

It’s a twofer in Forever Home this week….meet German Shepherd’s Woods and Samantha!

The brother and sister arrived at All Breed Rescue in Williston three months ago. SInce then they have been on a diet to reach their ideal weight.

Woods and Samantha are bonded which means they have to be adopted in the same family.

They have been together since birth in a home with no trauma so they know what being in a home is like.

The two-year-old’s are excited to find their forever home and share all the love they have to give.

For more information on the duo, visit All Breed Rescue’s website.