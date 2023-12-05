A few weeks ago, we featured this handsome devil, Harley, who had to have a lump removed from his neck before going up for adoption. We’re happy to report that the surgery was a major success. We’re even happier after hearing that lump was benign and non-cancerous. After getting an all clear, it was just a matter of a couple weeks later that Harley was scooped up off his little paws. We’re now proud and extremely excited to announce Harley will be hamming it up in a new, loving ‘Forever Home’ just in time for the holiday season. Isn’t Harley’s loving look up at his new cat-dad just so darn cute? Congrats to them both!

If you’d like more information about how to adopt a new furry, feline friend from Queen City Cats, simply visit their website and fill out an application for adoption.

Lastly, we have one more BIG, ‘Forever Home’ announcement. We had a very messy start to the work week as Old Man Winter wreaked havoc on area roadways and caused many power outages. The travel hazards weren’t worth the dangerous trip over the mountain to Morristown, Vermont. Why the trip east of the Champlain Valley, you may be wondering? Well, we’re excited to announce a new partnership with the North Country Animal League for our ‘Forever Home’ series. Even though the weather slowed us down this week, we’ll be back at it showcasing new pets with the help of some new friends at NCLA. We can’t wait to get this partnership up and running. See you all next week as we showcase more of your Pet Photos and a new friend worthy of a ‘Forever Home’.