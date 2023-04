Jake is a thriving senior cat who is looking for a loving and relaxing ‘Forever Home’. He is 16 years old, but still has a lot of play in him and lots of love to give. Jake has beautiful markings and is an overall laid back boy that would prefer a quieter home where he can soak up the sunny days. For more information about how you can make Jake part of your family, please visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.