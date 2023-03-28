Kyle Richards is named after one of the “Real Housewives” because she’s a bunny that likes to have a real good time. On any given day you can find Kyle bouncing around her enclosure enjoying her timothy hay and a small salad of greens. She will be a great addition to any family and the adoption fee of 0$ won’t weigh heavily on your wallet. Ms. Richards is hoping to hop right into your heart and Forever Home today! For more information on how to make Kyle a part of your family, you can head on down to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.