We went back to visit Miche Faust, the founder of Queen City Cats, for this week’s “Forever Home.”

Miche introduced us to a fine feline friend named ‘Little Lady.’ She grew up in a barn before getting rescued. ‘Little Lady’ is a long-haired cat with gorgeous markings and beautiful, white ankle socks. She can be very playful and is also somewhat treat motivated.

It will take her a little bit of time to adjust to her new “Forever Home”, but as long as you let her settle in on her own time, you will have a fantastic family cat in no time. It’s recommended that if ‘Little Lady’ is adopted into a home with children, they should be of older age.

Lastly, ‘Little Lady’ has been getting along famously with the other cat she’s living with at her foster home.

If you are interested in learning more about ‘Little Lady’, if you’re looking to meet her in person, or want to fill out an adoption application, then all you have to do is visit the Queen City Cats website. Let’s get to work finding this deserving girl her “Forever Home”.