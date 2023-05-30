In this week’s forever home, we’re back with Queen City Cats Vermont to introduce you to Mercedes. She also goes by mercy and merciful heavens, she’s a gorgeous black cat with a little bit of tux markings and white ankle socks. Mercy has majestic-looking, white whiskers and beautiful yellow eyes. Mercedes is a regal name for a regal gal, isn’t it? Mercy is about 11 years old and would prefer a house all to herself. Mercy is also looking for a cat savvy paw-rent who can pick up what Mercy is laying down. As long as you give her the space she needs to adjust, Mercy would be a great fit in a quiet home with no other pets or children. Mercy is the queen of her domain and is very treat motivated. She will even play catch with her treats from time to time. If you would like more information about mercy and the waived adoption fee for adult cats during the month of June, you can visit queencitycatsvt.org.