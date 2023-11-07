It’s time for another edition of this week’s Forever Home where we help find deserving pets their forever homes and humans. We visited Homeward Bound of Addison County this week to meet a super friendly, feline friend who is more than ready to graze his way into a new home. Everyone, meet Moo!

Right off the bat, we knew Moo was going to be a big personality but friendly as ever. When first introduced to Moo, we accidentally let him out of the cat community room he was in. After making his way to a toy, we went over to make friends with him and he was more than happy to show us his toy. We were able to pick him up and put him back in the community room ourselves. Long story short, Moo is very socialized and could live in a home with other cats and children.

Moo has no dietary restrictions and has no health concerns. He is very play motivated but also loves his cat naps in a comfy bed. Make sure you don’t get cow print for the bed sheets though because this Vermont colored cat has the markings of a cow. He’s the chonky cat of your dreams and has a full life ahead of him.

If Moo would make a good fit for you and your family, then be sure to watch his whole Forever Home story to see him in action. Afterward, head on over to the Homeward Bound to learn more about how you can meet Moo in person. This cat should not be overlooked if you’re seeking your own companion or your family’s first pet.