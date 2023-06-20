For this week’s “Forever Home”, we went back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet Negan. Negan is a beautiful, sweet, lovable cat who is looking for his “Forever Home”. This big boy is about five years old and he may be the only cat that is more pet-motivated than treat-motivated. That characteristic makes his personality so easy to fall in love with. Negan has not been with the Humane Society for too long, but they think it may be best that this furry friend gets adopted into a home without any other animals to start. However, with time and proper introduction, there may be an opportunity to find Negan a brother or sister of sorts.

If you would like more information about Negan and how you can put your name in first to adopt him, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website or you can stop by in person during their operating hours. Best to hurry in as this little lover likely won’t be there for long!