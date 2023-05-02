This two year old, sweet-heart of a girl is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Petunia has a rough past as she was rescued from, allegedly, one of the biggest dog fighting rings in South Carolina history. It may take this adorable pup a little bit of time to ease into the comfort of your home, but once she’s settled in, we’re confident she will love on you like no tomorrow. It’s recommended that Petunia be adopted by patient “paw-rents” so that she can acclimate on her own time and in her own way; this also means a house without children would be best. For more information about how you can make cutie-patootie Petunia part of your family, please visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.