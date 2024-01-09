The weeks leading up to our holiday break with ‘Forever Home’ were difficult as the weather kept getting in the way of featuring deserving pets during our segment. We were able to finally flip that script today by getting back on the road to take a trip down to Middlebury. We visited Homeward Bound of Addison County this week where we met Rhonda who is all the rage amongst staff and volunteers at the shelter.

Rhonda was brought into the shelter with her sister Ruby who has already found a ‘Forever Home’. Rhonda has only been at the shelter for about a month and we don’t think she’s going to be there much longer. This sweet girl is a 2 year old Coonhound mix and she’s everything you would want in a young pup. Rhonda is great at food puzzles, she’s very treat motivated, loves to give wet kisses but also needs a little work being housebroken.

Rhonda is a Coonhound mix that was raised to hunt so she doesn’t have much experience living indoors. This should NOT deter you from adopting this smart girl and changing that habit. Homeward Bound offers up a free session with a top-notch dog trainer, Jill. Jill will help you, help Rhonda break this one and only bad habit.

Otherwise, Rhonda is a playful pup who is great on a leash and loves everyone. She gets along well with cats, other dogs, and children. Rhonda is suitable for, really, any family that is willing to adopt her. The one true way to Rhonda’s heart, you ask? Treats! She is very treat motivated. Once Rhonda gets into her new home, those treats will help her get acclimated to a new living situation and family. If you would like additional information about how to adopt Rhonda, you can visit Homeward Bounds website to find out more. Let’s find this deserving, razzle-dazzle dog a new, loving, ‘Forever Home’!